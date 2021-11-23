Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports editor and columnist Cecil Hurt dies at 62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cecil Hurt, longtime sports columnist at The Tuscaloosa News, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital from complications from pneumonia.

Hurt, who was 62, joined The Tuscaloosa News in 1982 as a sports writer and seven years later became the newspaper’s sports editor and columnist.

“In pro football, teams put a ‘franchise’ tag on their most valuable players, and at The Tuscaloosa News, Cecil was the franchise,” said Ken Roberts, city editor of The Tuscaloosa News. “Our readers considered his column an essential part of being an Alabama football fan.

“I’ve attended Alabama football games for more than 30 years and many, many times I’ve overheard a fan in stands saying, ‘I wonder what Cecil Hurt will say about this.’ I think that shows the power of his skills as a writer.

“The University of Alabama has that slogan, ‘Where Legends Are Made,” and whenever I see that I think, ‘The only legend I’ve known personally is Cecil Hurt.’

“We’ve lost a truly unique voice and we will miss Cecil as a consummate professional and, most importantly, as a person.”

A tweet sent from Hurt’s Twitter account Tuesday said, “Please keep Cecil’s family in your prayers as they cope with his passing.”

Hurt’s family thanked people for the outpouring of love and support. They also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at UAB ICU.

Alabama Football called Hurt, ‘An Alabama Institution.’

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62 (David Gray/UA Athletics)

An Alabama Institution



Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/xUC1UalWNH — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 23, 2021

This is such sad news. I have always admired his brilliant perspective and incredible wit. @tuscaloosacity has lost a legend and his family has our prayers. Thank you @CecilHurt for a job well-done and we will see you on the other side. https://t.co/HmcwGhevl4 — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) November 23, 2021

