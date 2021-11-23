LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports editor and columnist Cecil Hurt dies at 62

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62(David Gray/UA Athletics)
By Tommy Deas/The Tuscaloosa News and WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cecil Hurt, longtime sports columnist at The Tuscaloosa News, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital from complications from pneumonia.

Hurt, who was 62, joined The Tuscaloosa News in 1982 as a sports writer and seven years later became the newspaper’s sports editor and columnist.

“In pro football, teams put a ‘franchise’ tag on their most valuable players, and at The Tuscaloosa News, Cecil was the franchise,” said Ken Roberts, city editor of The Tuscaloosa News. “Our readers considered his column an essential part of being an Alabama football fan.

“I’ve attended Alabama football games for more than 30 years and many, many times I’ve overheard a fan in stands saying, ‘I wonder what Cecil Hurt will say about this.’ I think that shows the power of his skills as a writer.

“The University of Alabama has that slogan, ‘Where Legends Are Made,” and whenever I see that I think, ‘The only legend I’ve known personally is Cecil Hurt.’

“We’ve lost a truly unique voice and we will miss Cecil as a consummate professional and, most importantly, as a person.”

A tweet sent from Hurt’s Twitter account Tuesday said, “Please keep Cecil’s family in your prayers as they cope with his passing.”

Hurt’s family thanked people for the outpouring of love and support. They also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at UAB ICU.

Alabama Football called Hurt, ‘An Alabama Institution.’

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62(David Gray/UA Athletics)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Church reacts to pastor arrest
Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham minister captured after 20 years on the run
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox
Oneonta woman shot and killed during domestic dispute; suspect in custody
Authorities with ALEA say two people have died after a crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday...
Two killed after two vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

9 year old honored for saving Mom's life
‘I am not letting my Mama down’: 9 year old Oneonta boy honored for saving his mother’s life
Source: WBRC video
Burnette Farms makes homemade Christmas Tree Cake ice cream
William Baxter Gilstrap is charged with Attempting to Elude and Discharging a Firearm into an...
Suspect in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting identified
Accident on I-459NB
Crash on I-459NB closes lanes