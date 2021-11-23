Jefferson County to help with McCalla expansion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The good news continues to come for McCalla. WBRC reported last week about the $1.1 billion investment by the Smucker Company to build a plant and distribution center.

Jefferson County commissioners were smiling last week at landing some 750 jobs with average salaries about $52,000. But the pressure is on the commission to help Smucker and other projects to handle the demand.

Smucker will be building in the Jefferson County Metropolitan Industrial Park in McCalla. This could involve up to 300 acres of property. Remember last week, Jefferson County leaders held a groundbreaking for UAB Medical Center West. This will also be in McCalla. It will provide needed medical care once it’s built.

Jefferson County leaders joined together for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the McCalla Elementary School. The area is also seeing a Lowe’s distribution center.

Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said all of these are quality of life moves to lure people to the area. But the Commissioner said it will be pressure on the county to meet the demand of new people - that means more sewer work and more vehicles on their county roadways that have to improved and expanded.

“This is just the beginning of what is going to occur in Jefferson County. We look forward to the future. It’s an exciting time to live in Jefferson County, to raise your family and to have a job,” Stephens said.

There has been a lot of work around Morgan Road to handle increased traffic and subdivisions in the area. Stephens said expect better news for the county coming soon.

