JCCEO experiencing money problems, ethics complaint filed against former JCCEO executive director

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, the JCCEO Board of Directors authorized the board chairman to file an ethics complaint against the former executive director. The ethics allegations involve misuse of state and federal funds.

Board Chairman, Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson said he will be filing an ethics complaint today against Sharon Myles. Myles was terminated as executive director at the beginning of November.

Richardson said the allegations threaten the future of the agency designed to help the poor in Jefferson County.

The Board of Directors of the JCCEO was informed last week of a major financial deficit. It was $2 million dollars, but as of Monday, November 22, it’s grown to $3 million. Richardson said in a heated meeting the board authorized the compliant. Richardson said Head Start, the federal program to help low-income families, has informed the board that the JCCEO will no longer run the program, but another organization will.

Also, if the deficit is not covered it will be difficult for the agency to run the rest of the year. This will put at risk those who work for JCCEO and their programs, such as help for utility assistance. Richardson pointed all fingers of mismanagement at the former executive director.

“Absolutely. She maintained total control of this organization. She was the Head Start director, the executive director, and the quasi-chief financial officer because she fired two financial officers within a span of a year, and then brought in her own financial consultants,” Richardson said.

Myles told WBRC Fox6 News, “I know the truth and I tried to correct difficulties but never had the full support of the board.”

Her attorney will be releasing a full statement later. The JCCEO plans to ask the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County for a total of $3 million dollars to cover the deficit. If they don’t get it, jobs will be cut and programs will be dropped.

