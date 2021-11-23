LawCall
Inauguration plans for Mayor Randall Woodfin

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s inauguration is Tuesday, November 23rd at Linn Park.

Mayor Woodfin was re-elected to a second term as Mayor of Birmingham on August 24, 2021.

The inauguration will begin with a pre-ceremony celebration at Linn Park beginning at 11 a.m. followed by the official swearing in of Mayor Woodfin at noon.

Special guests include Pastor Mike McClure Jr. of The Rock City Church, Pastor Thomas Beavers of New Rising Star Church, singer Yung Vokalz, singer Sharron Collins, poet Karima Moor, Miles College Choir, Putnam Middle School Band and DJ Slim Robb.

Residents are also invited to join Mayor Woodfin and other city and community leaders for a city-wide celebration taking place later that evening at The Fennec starting at 6:00 pm. Admission is free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Masks are encouraged for all attendees. To register, please visit www.randallwoodfin.com/afterparty.

