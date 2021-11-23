LawCall
'I am not letting my Mama down': 9 year old Oneonta boy honored for saving his mother's life

9 year old honored for saving Mom's life
9 year old honored for saving Mom's life(Shilo Groover, WBRC)
By Shilo Groover
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Oneonta gathered to cheer on their classmate 9 year old JD Alfaro Tuesday as he was honored with a merit award from first responders.

That’s because his actions saved his mother’s life.

“I was having a heart attack. A full-blown heart attack,” said his Mom, Regina Alfaro. “I had three stints put in that day and later 3 more stints. He saved my life. it if wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here.”

9 year old honored for saving Mom's life
9 year old honored for saving Mom's life(Shilo Groover, WBRC)

The family was returning from JD’s football practice when his mom started hurting. She told him not to worry she would be ok, but he didn’t listen and called 911 anyway.

“I wanted to call 911 because she was screaming in pain and I was crying to,” says JD. “I needed to save her. I am not letting my mama down. she has been here for me and i am going to be there for her. That’s how you know she’s a real perfect mom. She cares a lot about me and her family and she’s a great loving mom for everybody.”

little boy saves mom's life
little boy saves mom's life(Alfaro Family)

“He is my hero. He is my hero,” says his Mom. “The doctor told me that many times that I should not be here.”

Regina wants to remind everyone to know all the warning signs of a heart attack and for parents to review their family’s safety plan with their children.

“It’s very scary. I want people to be aware, women especially, the common symptoms that you think are a heart attack, because I never hurt in my chest, I never felt the elephant as they say, I was never short of breath, clammy dizzy and in severe pain.”

