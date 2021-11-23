First Alert for sunshine and cool temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! A freeze warning continues across Central Alabama until 9 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 30s with some pockets of upper 20s north of I-20/59. Temperatures are nearly 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Make sure you warm up your cars ahead of time as frost could be a concern. Dress warmly and grab a heavy coat. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. High pressure is in place, and it will provide us plenty of sunshine and dry conditions as we head into the afternoon hours. Plan for temperatures to remain several degrees below average. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. It should not be as breezy today, so today is a better day to rake or blow leaves around the yard. It will end up being another cold night tonight with temperatures quickly dropping into the 40s by 6-7 PM.

First Alert for a Cold Night: I think it is possible that we could drop back into the lower 30s tonight. With freezing temperatures possible once again, you will want to bring the pets inside and protect/cover your plants. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 20s thanks to light winds and a clear sky.

Increasing Clouds Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph allowing us to warm up closer to average. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Weather should be great across the entire state if you plan on traveling for the holidays. Cloud cover will increase late in the day as our next cold front approaches the Southeast.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of showers for the second half of Thanksgiving. We’ll likely start Thursday off dry with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A cold front will approach us from the northwest and produce showers in parts of northwest Alabama after 2 PM. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday evening and Thursday night with a rain chance around 50%. I don’t see a lot of moisture with this system. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Behind the rain late Thursday night, cold air will likely follow. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 30s as we wake up Friday morning. Rain will be out of here before the cold air arrives.

Black Friday Forecast: If you plan on waking up early and going shopping, the weather is going to be cold. We’ll likely start Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s with breezy conditions. We should see cloud cover decrease Friday giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the lower 50s. If you plan on attending the UAB game Friday afternoon, just dress warmly. Sunshine should help warm you up, but if it will remain chilly. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the upper 40s. We will warm up into the lower 50s by halftime. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s by the end of the UAB football game.

Iron Bowl Forecast: The weather for Saturday in Auburn will end up fantastic for one of the biggest rivalries in college football! Alabama travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers at 2:30 PM. Plan for kickoff temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°F with a partly cloudy sky. The game will remain dry and cool with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s by the end of the game. Grab the jacket and enjoy the late November game.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking dry with temperatures slowly warming up. I’ll give everyone a first alert for the potential to see another round of freezing temperatures Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will end up with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The first half of next week is looking quiet, so you’ll have several opportunities to go shopping without fear of rain or nasty weather. Temperatures next week look close to average with highs in the lower 60s with morning temperatures in the 30s.

