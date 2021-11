JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A crash at I-459 NB at Acton Rd. is blocking lanes in the area.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

At one point cars were getting around the wreck on the left shoulder.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the crash. No word on injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.