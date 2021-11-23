LawCall
City of Marion bank account temporarily frozen over tax debt

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Marion’s bank account was temporarily frozen by the IRS for a few hours Tuesday because of an outstanding tax debt, according to the Marion city clerk/treasurer.

The city clerk said the city administration in place from 2008-2011 didn’t pay the employer portion of federal income taxes, creating a $694,000 tax bill.

The city said the IRS deemed that “noncollectable” and believed it was resolved, but the clerk said the IRS changed that debt to an active one and said the city didn’t receive notice of that until finding out its bank accounts were frozen Tuesday because of an IRS levy.

Marion’s city clerk said after talking with the IRS, they’re scheduled to work out a compromise on the outstanding debt after the holiday. Meanwhile, the city’s bank account is unfrozen and city employees will be paid tomorrow as scheduled.

