The Central H.S. Marching Volunteers believes in its performance

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been a rollercoaster ride for a lot of high school students, but for the Central H.S. Clay County Band it’s been a metaphor for its performance. This group, under the direction of Bryan Bradbury was not sure it would march this Fall on the football field, but it believed it would and it did. The 90 member band showcased its talents with a halftime show titled, “Believe.”

“Our leadership from the senior students in the band was outstanding,” said Bradbury. “We had 22 seniors this year and all they wanted to do was to play and march. Each one set a standard and had a mindset to not be denied what they wanted and they were determined and it showed in our performance.”

The Marching Volunteers played four songs in its halftime show; “Don’t Stop Believing,’ “Don’t Your Worry About a Thing,” “A Million Dreams” from the movie “The Greatest Showman” and the show had to include Cher’s song, “Believe.”

Next April the band is planning on taking a trip to Orlando and play at Universal Studios.

Before that though the Central High School Marching Volunteers will be showcased on Sideline Friday night at 10:25PM on WBRC FOX6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.