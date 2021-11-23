LawCall
Birmingham agency hosts annual pop-up photo experience during Black Friday weekend

C2C Steals Christmas event
C2C Steals Christmas event(Cultured To Create website)
By WBRC Staff and Shannon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham minority creative agency, Cultured To Create (C2C), is hosting its annual holiday experience, “Cultured to Create Steals Christmas.”

This “immersive pop-up photo experience” will feature three floor-to-ceiling interactive art installations, allowing event-goers to capture holiday moments with friends and family. 

For three-days the agency aims to immerse participants in holiday-themed installations to encourage community and creativity.

“The coalition was formed by Birmingham creatives and for the Culture,” expressed by Valyncia Johnson, the PR and Marketing Manager at C2C. “Our mission is to enrich the lives of the local community by offering innovative concepts and solutions to engage the population. Our annual holiday experiences truly gives the community something exciting and entertaining to look forward to, and offers amazing memories and keepsakes,” Johnson continues.

Cultured to Create will also host an adult only VIP opening night on November 26, which will feature entertainment, a food truck, and light refreshments.

The event will run from November 26-28 at Asthetik Bham and tickets must be purchased online.

For all ticket prices and additional information, click here.

