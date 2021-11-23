LawCall
Arrest in death of Tarrant teenager

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested in the death of a teenager in what officers are calling a domestic dispute in Tarrant.

Thaddeus Canady was charged in the death of 18-year-old Brent Brown.

Thaddeus Canady
Thaddeus Canady(Tarrant Police)

Brown’s body was found in a home on Hall Street on November 11. Court documents also say that Canady faces an attempted murder charge for shooting at another man.

Friends and family held a balloon release and a vigil for Brown on Wednesday, November 17.

Vigil and balloon release for Brent Brown
Vigil and balloon release for Brent Brown(WBRC)
