$5,000 reward offered in 2016 Gadsden homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any person responsible for the death 2016 of Jerry Wayne Davis Jr. in Gadsden.

Davis Jr. was found in a wooded area off of Brooke Avenue in January 2016. Investigators said 52-year-old Davis was found by a passerby who was riding a trail in the area.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any individual(s) responsible for the death of Jerry Wayne Davis Jr. (Central Alabama Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Jerry Wayne Davis Jr., please call Gadsden Police or Crime Stoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.