$5,000 reward offered in 2016 Gadsden homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any person responsible for the death 2016 of Jerry Wayne Davis Jr. in Gadsden.
Davis Jr. was found in a wooded area off of Brooke Avenue in January 2016. Investigators said 52-year-old Davis was found by a passerby who was riding a trail in the area.
If you have any information regarding the Murder of Jerry Wayne Davis Jr., please call Gadsden Police or Crime Stoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
