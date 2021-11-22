LawCall
Woman killed in four car crash in Tuscaloosa

Authorities with ALEA say a Tuscaloosa woman has died after a multi-car crash Saturday night.
Authorities with ALEA say a Tuscaloosa woman has died after a multi-car crash Saturday night.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say a Tuscaloosa woman has died after a multi-car crash Saturday night.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jasmine Simone Turner-Clare was killed when the car she drove hit a truck. Two other cars were involved in the collision. This happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on I-59 near the 89 mile marker, just about 11 miles north of Tuscaloosa City limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of this crash.

