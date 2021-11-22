Woman killed in four car crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say a Tuscaloosa woman has died after a multi-car crash Saturday night.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jasmine Simone Turner-Clare was killed when the car she drove hit a truck. Two other cars were involved in the collision. This happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on I-59 near the 89 mile marker, just about 11 miles north of Tuscaloosa City limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of this crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.