UAB quarterback wants to win for seniors Friday

(Christina Chambers)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is ready to rebound after a heart-breaking loss at undefeated UTSA Saturday.

The Blazers get to wrap up the regular season at home in Protective Friday.

UTEP is coming to town. Both teams have 7-4 records heading into this final C-USA showdown.

Junior QB, Dylan Hopkins, wants to leave it all on the field Friday for the seniors.

“Especially growing up with these boys, 2018 coming in with them, and I think it will mean everything getting this dub,” said Hopkins.

UAB will honor all seniors Friday. Six of them will graduate as the winningest class in program history.

Grayson Cash, Tyler Johnston III, Hayden Pittman, Kristopher Moll, Dy’Jonn Turner and Lucious Stanley have been on the field since the program returned in 2017 and helped guide UAB to two Conference USA Championship and 41 total victories.

