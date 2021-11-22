LawCall
Two killed after two vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

Authorities with ALEA say two people have died after a crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday...
Authorities with ALEA say two people have died after a crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday afternoon.(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say two people have died after a crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 87-year-old Frank Stanley Wharton and 84-year-old Mildred Wharton were killed when their car was hit by a tractor trailer. This happened around 4:27 p.m. on Alabama 171 near the eight mile marker, about eight miles north of Northport city limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the cause of the crash.

