Two killed after two vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say two people have died after a crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 87-year-old Frank Stanley Wharton and 84-year-old Mildred Wharton were killed when their car was hit by a tractor trailer. This happened around 4:27 p.m. on Alabama 171 near the eight mile marker, about eight miles north of Northport city limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the cause of the crash.

