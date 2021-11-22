Outlet Shops of Grand River gearing up for Black Friday

LEEDS Ala. (WBRC) - The Outlet Shops of Grand River is kicking off the holiday shopping season with sales, doorbusters and swag bag giveaways on Black Friday.

The first 500 customers in line at 6 a.m. on Black Friday will receive swag bags. Each swag bag has a gift card or prize, ranging in value from $10 to $799. There are also prizes such as handbags from Michael Kors and Kate Spade, a men’s and women’s backpack from Coach, diamond jewelry and watches from Kay Jewelers, 2 vintage bikes from Mountain High, gifts from Bath & Body Works and more.

The Outlet Shops of Grand River will be open from 6am to 9 p.m. on Friday November 26

