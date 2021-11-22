Oneonta woman shot and killed; suspect in custody

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man is in custody after a domestic incident ended in the shooting death of a woman Sunday night.

53-year-old Sharon Teal Askew was found dead with a single gunshot wound on the floor of a residence on Moorer Lane in Oneonta.

52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox will be charged with her murder.

Blount County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence around 9 p.m. on a call about a possible shooting during a domestic incident.

When deputies arrived, Fox could be seen inside the house through the windows and screen door. He was instructed to come outside with his hands up. Fox obeyed and was placed under observation while deputies made entry into the home.

Askew was found lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.