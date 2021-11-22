LawCall
Advertisement

Oneonta woman shot and killed; suspect in custody

52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox
52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox(Blount Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man is in custody after a domestic incident ended in the shooting death of a woman Sunday night.

53-year-old Sharon Teal Askew was found dead with a single gunshot wound on the floor of a residence on Moorer Lane in Oneonta.

52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox will be charged with her murder.

Blount County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence around 9 p.m. on a call about a possible shooting during a domestic incident.

When deputies arrived, Fox could be seen inside the house through the windows and screen door. He was instructed to come outside with his hands up. Fox obeyed and was placed under observation while deputies made entry into the home.

Askew was found lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

