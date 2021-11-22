LawCall
New Alabama Aerospace and Aviation HS to begin student enrollment, teacher hiring

Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School.
Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School.(Source: https://alaahs.org/)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders of Alabama’s first aviation high school can now officially move forward after signing the contract with the Alabama Public Charter School Commission.

The goal is to build a 50,000 square foot state of the art facility at the Bessemer Municipal Airport to house the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School.

Until that happens, the school is set to open Aug. 22 of 2022 temporarily at Foundation of Life Church, which is the former Bessemer High School building.

CEO and Founder, Ruben Morris, says they can now start posting positions, hiring teachers and moving forward with student enrollment.

“Once our Bessemer students secure their slots, we are going to open it up to any kid in the metro area who is interested in aerospace and aviation, and in a high quality STEM high school,” said Morris.

The school will start with 130 9th graders - that means students who are 8th graders right now.

There are still some openings available. To find out how to enroll, click this link.

