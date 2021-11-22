LawCall
Montrell Washington finishes Samford career with impressive stat sheet

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Montrell Washington capped off a fantastic career at Samford Saturday and he has the stat sheet to prove it.

One thing about Bulldog receiver Montrell Washington - he doesn’t care about the personal accolades.

“Not at all, nah,” Washington said.

But that doesn’t stop the senior from putting up crazy numbers.

This season, Washington leads all of FCS in all-purpose yards

“I found out about that after the game, my brother called me and told me,” Washington added.

Even though he wasn’t keeping track, it means a lot to achieve such a feat.

“I mean usually its somebody with a bigger than, you know its little ole me at Samford, I thought that was real cool,” he said.

A statistic Washington does care about is graduating college. He’ll do that in December, then it’s back to work on the grid-iron with a clean sheet.

“Just hopefully get a shot at the next stage, that’s my only go to right now,” Washington said.

