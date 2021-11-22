LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the eastern part of the city.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a shot-spotter alert.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say it appears there was an altercation between two men which lead to shots being fired. One person was detained by police for questioning.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

