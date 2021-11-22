Florida man killed in crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man from Panama City, Florida, was killed in a car crash in Cherokee County on Sunday.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jefferey William Langford died after the car he was driving left the roadway, hit a utility pole, and overturned. This crash happened around 1:49 p.m. on US 411 near the 248 mile marker, about four miles north of Centre.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

