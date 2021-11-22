First Alert for Breezy and Cool Temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We had a strong cold front move through our area last night giving us heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. Most of the rain is moving out of Central Alabama this morning. High pressure will build in across the Southeast today giving us decreasing cloud cover and breezy conditions. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing the rain moving off to the southeast. A few showers are possible before 8 AM, but most of us are going to stay dry today with cloud cover decreasing. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s this morning with wind speeds increasing from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are forecast to hold steady in the mid to upper 50s today and slowly drop as we approach the late afternoon and early evening hours. It will likely end up cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with a high near 57°F. Plan for breezy northwest winds today at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Combination of the cool temperatures and the breezy conditions will make it feel chilly this afternoon. Make sure you dress warmly today and grab a jacket or wind breaker. It is going to be a cold night once the sun sets.

Freeze Warning Tonight: I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see freezing temperatures tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at 9 PM tonight and ending Tuesday morning at 9 AM. Temperatures could drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you bring your pets inside and cover/protect your plants. A few pockets of mid 20s can’t be ruled out for parts of North Alabama tonight.

Sunny Tuesday: Tomorrow is shaping up to be a sunny and chilly day. We will start the morning off with freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will end up sunny and dry tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be a little lower from the north at 5-10 mph. Winds should calm down for you to do a little yardwork and rake the leaves.

Thanksgiving Travel: If you have plans to travel to see family and friends this week, the weather is looking nice across the Southeast for the next couple of days. We will stay dry Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s and highs approaching 60°F. Cloud cover will slowly increase across the Southeast Wednesday. We will end up mostly cloudy on Thanksgiving Day with rain chances holding off until the evening hours. The upcoming weekend is looking dry across the Southeast.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see some showers across Central Alabama late Thanksgiving and into early Friday morning. Moisture appears limited with this cold front, so I am not expecting a lot of rain with this system. Showers will be possible in northwest Alabama Thursday evening. It will then move to the southeast and move out of our area by sunrise Friday morning. Black Friday will end up cooler and mostly dry. Plan for morning temperatures to start out in the mid to upper 30s Friday morning with highs in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking dry and cool. Weather should be nice for the Iron Bowl in Auburn. We’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will end up with decreasing cloud cover with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Great weather for some shopping or to knock out holiday decorations outside. The first half of next week is looking dry with highs in the 50s and 60s.

