Death investigation underway in northeast Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a death at the Watertown apartments in northeast Birmingham.

Police were called to the scene on Watertown Circle Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a victim inside a kitchen pantry suffering some sort of trauma.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.