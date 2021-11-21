UAB falls to #22 UTSA on last second touchdown

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WBRC) - A last second touchdown gave the 22nd ranked UTSA Roadrunners a 34-31 win over the UAB Blazers in San Antonio.

The Blazers were looking to defeat the Roadrunners, who had not lost a game this season, and take control of the west division of Conference USA.

UAB got off to a hot start, scoring first on a 74 yard touchdown from Dylan Hopkins to Trea Shropshire. The pair would score again on a 40 yard touchdown, giving UAB a 14-7 lead. After UTSA tied the game again, the Blazers would take the lead once more, when Hopkins ran in an 8 yard touchdown. After trading field goals, the Blazers went into the halftime with a 24-17 lead.

UTSA would bounce back with a 54 yard touchdown in the third quarter, and after a field goal, the Roadrunners would go into the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead.

The Blazers would find the end zone in the fourth quarter, when DeWayne McBride scored on a 16 yard touchdown to give the Blazers a 31-27 lead. The Blazers would punt the ball back to the Roadrunners later in the fourth quarter, and Frank Harris would find Oscar Cardenas for a one yard touchdown with three seconds left, giving UTSA the win.

The Roadrunners officially clinched the west division of Conference USA, ending the Blazers’ run as conference champions. UAB will play their last home game of the season, against UTEP. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on November 26.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.