Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.(Joey Meredith | Source: Joey Meredith/Troy Athletics)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones has announced that Chip Lindsey will no longer serve as head football coach.

According to the university, defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Jones said. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”

Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during his three seasons at Troy. He was brought in as head coach in 2019 after former head coach Neal Brown took the head coach position at West Virginia.

“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach. Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support.”

The Trojans lost to the Appalachian State Mountaineers 45-7 Saturday. They are 5-6 in the season. They’ll head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

