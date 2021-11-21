Man on motorcycle killed by drunk driver in head-on collision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Athens man Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Ben Crowley, 53, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a vehicle. Crowley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured during the crash, was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, on U.S. 31 near the 362 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of Tanner, in Limestone County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

