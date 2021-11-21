LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Returning rain chances followed by much colder air

first alert
first alert(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re waking up to a more east/southeasterly wind flow this morning and with dew points increasing, temperatures are cool but not nearly so cold as yesterday morning. Clouds will be increasing through the day moving from northwest to southeast through the day. As a cold front moves south and east through early afternoon, rain chances will be increasing overnight.

The first band of showers ahead of the cold front will pass through our region tonight but rainfall totals are expected to be generally light in the one-quarter on half inch range as the system moves through quickly. By sunrise Monday clearing skies will begin with mostly sunny skies expected by early afternoon.

However, a much colder air mass will quickly spread into the area tomorrow and Tuesday leading to some of the coldest temperatures of the season by sunrise Tuesday morning with lows generally in the 25-32-degree range.

Temperatures will begin to slowly moderate starting Wednesday and continuing into Thanksgiving Day. It now appears most of our area will remain rain free Thanksgiving Day although showers will begin moving into Northwest Alabama during the late afternoon. Drier conditions and lower rain chances should return by Friday with another cool but dry forecast going into the beginning of the upcoming weekend.

