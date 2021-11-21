LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Change this caption before publishing
19-year-old girl found dead in Tuscaloosa
Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TCSO: Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Tuscaloosa
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point
Family of 6-year-old shot in traffic says he has long road to recovery
Family calls for justice after 6-year-old boy shot in road rage shooting

Latest News

FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Turkey giveaway
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. host annual turkey giveaway
first alert
FIRST ALERT: Returning rain chances followed by much colder air