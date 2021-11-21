Crews battle minor fire at country club in Shelby County
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews battle a fire at a country club in Shelby County.
This fire happened at the Shoal Creek Country Club. Officials with Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue say this was a minor fire, and that they are still looking to find a source for the fire.
We will continue to update as we learn more information.
