LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crews battle minor fire at country club in Shelby County

Crews battle a fire at a country club in Shelby County.
Crews battle a fire at a country club in Shelby County.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews battle a fire at a country club in Shelby County.

This fire happened at the Shoal Creek Country Club. Officials with Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue say this was a minor fire, and that they are still looking to find a source for the fire.

We will continue to update as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
Cell phone located in search for 2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Randy Wade
Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point

Latest News

Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TCSO: Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Tuscaloosa
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Sunday overnight
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Sunday overnight
Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog with crossbow