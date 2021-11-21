Auburn falls to South Carolina 21-17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday.

T.J. Finley and the Tigers offense finished with 379 total yards.

This is Auburn’s second loss to the Gamecocks.

Bo Nix was out Saturday after undergoing ankle surgery. He will be out the rest of the season.

The Tigers strike first. Finley hits wide receiver Demetris Robertson for the 10-yard score.

The Tigers strike again late in the first. Running back Tank Bigsby runs seven-yards for the touchdown.

Auburn had the lead 14-0 going into the second quarter.

With 6:15 left in the second, South Carolina answers. Quarterback Jason Brown finds running back ZaQuandre White for the 28-yard touchdown to get the Gamecocks on the board.

With 24 second left in the half, the Gamecocks strike again. Brown connects with offensive lineman Trai Jones for the three-yard touchdown.

The Tigers and Gamecocks were tied up 14-14 at the half.

With 8:40 left in the third, the Tigers regain the lead with a 37-yard field goal from Ben Patton.

But, the Gamecocks answer. Brown hits wide receiver Josh Vann for the seven-yard touchdown to put South Carolina in the lead.

The Gamecocks won the game 21-17.

Finley finished the night with 188 passing yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina’s offense finished with 306 total yards.

The Tigers fall 6-5 in the season and 3-4 in conference play. They’ll return home to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

