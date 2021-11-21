LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn falls to South Carolina 21-17

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina's Jordan Burch...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina's Jordan Burch (3) and Mohamed Kaba (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday.

T.J. Finley and the Tigers offense finished with 379 total yards.

This is Auburn’s second loss to the Gamecocks.

Bo Nix was out Saturday after undergoing ankle surgery. He will be out the rest of the season.

The Tigers strike first. Finley hits wide receiver Demetris Robertson for the 10-yard score.

The Tigers strike again late in the first. Running back Tank Bigsby runs seven-yards for the touchdown.

Auburn had the lead 14-0 going into the second quarter.

With 6:15 left in the second, South Carolina answers. Quarterback Jason Brown finds running back ZaQuandre White for the 28-yard touchdown to get the Gamecocks on the board.

With 24 second left in the half, the Gamecocks strike again. Brown connects with offensive lineman Trai Jones for the three-yard touchdown.

The Tigers and Gamecocks were tied up 14-14 at the half.

With 8:40 left in the third, the Tigers regain the lead with a 37-yard field goal from Ben Patton.

But, the Gamecocks answer. Brown hits wide receiver Josh Vann for the seven-yard touchdown to put South Carolina in the lead.

The Gamecocks won the game 21-17.

Finley finished the night with 188 passing yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina’s offense finished with 306 total yards.

The Tigers fall 6-5 in the season and 3-4 in conference play. They’ll return home to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
Cell phone located in search for 2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point

Latest News

A last second touchdown gave the 22nd ranked UTSA Roadrunners a 34-31 win over the UAB Blazers...
UAB falls to #22 UTSA on last second touchdown
11/20/21 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) Photo by Crimson...
Alabama defeats Arkansas 42-35, clinches SEC Championship berth
Smoke Monday talks about helping the American Red Cross with blood donations
Smoke Monday Blood Donations
Alabama stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Rankings