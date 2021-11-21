Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. host annual turkey giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, November 20, the Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. partnered with Sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to host their 8th Annual Drive-thru Turkey Give-Away.

The giveaway took place in the Pratt City area where over 300 turkeys were given out. The McAlpine Center in Pratt City provided greens and sweet potatoes, as well.

Part of their mission is to provide service to their communities.

Turkey giveaway (Greg Long WBRC)

