LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to an ALEA report, Randy Lee Wade was arrested in Sumter County at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 for his involvement in injuring a state trooper.

Wade, 57, is the suspect regarding the attempted murder of a trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, which occurred on Friday, November 19. He was arrested without incident.

The Trooper stopped Wade for a traffic violation and was in the process of arresting him for six warrants, at which time Wade attempted to murder the Trooper and fled the scene. A statewide “Blue Alert” was issued by the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) at the request of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to assist in locating Wade.

Wade is currently in the Sumter County Jail and has been charged with Attempted Murder, First-Degree Escape and Second-Degree Theft of Property.

The arrest was executed by the United States Marshal Services’ Fugitive Task Force, the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Change this caption before publishing
19-year-old girl found dead in Tuscaloosa
Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TCSO: Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Tuscaloosa
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point
Family of 6-year-old shot in traffic says he has long road to recovery
Family calls for justice after 6-year-old boy shot in road rage shooting

Latest News

first alert
FIRST ALERT: Returning rain chances followed by much colder air
Wade arrested
Wade arrested
Turkey giveaway
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. host annual turkey giveaway
FIRST ALERT: Showers arrive Sunday evening
FIRST ALERT: Showers arrive Sunday evening