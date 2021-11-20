LawCall
Tyson Foods holding career fair, food donation event Saturday in Blountsville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The folks at Tyson Foods are holding a career fair and food distribution event Saturday in Blountsville.

The event will happen between 9 a.m. and Noon at their Blountsville facility parking lot located at 67240 Main Street.

The career fair and donation vehicle line begin at 9 a.m. with volunteers from the facility distributing cases of poultry and prepared food products.

Officials say any leftover food will be donated to area food banks.

Application to the company isn’t required to receive food.

Officials say they’re looking to hire 65 new team members for various positions.

COVID safety protocols will be in place.

