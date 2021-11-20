TCSO: Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Tuscaloosa Friday.

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Deramus Harris Jr. has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Shania Robinson. Robinson was found shot and killed on Friday on Hay Court. Investigators say Harris is being charged with murder and second degree robbery, and is being held on bond for $180,000 in those two arrests. Investigators say Harris was arrested for felony murder and attempted murder in 2020, and is being held on no bond from those cases.

Authorities also say they are searching for another man in connection with this shooting.

ORIGINAL: Tuscaloosa Police Officers confirmed a 19-year-old woman has died following a shooting at Hay Court Apartments.

Officers said the first call came in 4:08 p.m. Friday, November 19.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Hay Court is located off 21st Street in Tuscaloosa.

“This a sad situation, senseless killing over and over again that I’ve been talking about. We need people to come forward, we need to stop no snitching and come forward,” said Tuscaloosa Assistant Police Sebo Sanders. “This is somebody’s child that is dead, people have witnessed it and not come forward and give us information. Make our job harder for us, and make it harder for us to make this community safe.”

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is at the scene.

