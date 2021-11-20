LawCall
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point

Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one man is dead after three men were shot Friday night in Center Point.

Deputies were called to the 2300 block of 5th Street Northwest to investigate.

When they arrived at the scene, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was transported from that location to an area hospital for treatment. A third person arrived at a Center Point fire station suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment from that location.

No further details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

