LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog with crossbow

Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a...
Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow.(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Walker County says they have arrested a man accused of shooting a dog with a crossbow.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they found Ralph Lynn Woods hiding under a mattress in a house on Saturday morning. Woods faces charges of first degree cruelty to a dog.

He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail.

Recently, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office asked for your help to find Ralph Lynn Woods, for allegedly shooting a dog...

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 20, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
Cell phone located in search for 2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Tuscaloosa fatal shooting.
‘This is a sad situation, senseless killing over and over again’: 19-year-old woman killed in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point

Latest News

Atlanta Airport
Atlanta Airport releases tweet, says there was no active shooter
Randy Wade
Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
first alert
FIRST ALERT: Cold front approaching for beginning of next week
Change this caption before publishing
19-year-old girl found dead in Tuscaloosa