Lawson State to offer free training in supply chain management, logistics

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawson State Community College is looking to train people to deal with today’s issues with supply chains, both domestically and globally.

Lawson State Community College will offer free training for a career in Supply Chain Management and Logistics. The training is an eight-week class that is completely virtual/online. Additionally, there will be a $300 completer stipend and employment assistance upon completion.

An informational program session will be held on November 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Jess Lanier Building on Lawson State’s Bessemer Campus. To participate, RSVP to: workforce@lawsonstate.edu.

For more information, contact Dr. James Gray at jgray@lawsonstate.edu or (205) 929-3527.

