FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Sunday overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - REST OF THE WEEKEND: Saturday ended up being a seasonable day across Alabama and weather will remain quiet through most of Sunday. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with not as much as a chance for frost Sunday morning. Southeasterly winds back in place will help briefly pull in some milder air, pushing temperatures back into the upper 60s tomorrow. Clouds will also move back in tomorrow, but rain should hold off until early Monday morning before sunrise at least

NEXT BIG THING: Our Next Big Thing is another strong cold front will head our way on Monday, bringing rain Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Any lingering showers should come to an end by Monday afternoon, and the sky will begin to clear, however, temperatures will drop quickly behind the front and breezy conditions will make for a brisk and chilly rest of the day. So, as we saw this past week, you’ll start off the day with the umbrella and end it with a warm jacket. We have a First Alert for another freeze possible on Tuesday morning with some of the coldest air of the season settling in across Alabama. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s, so make sure you remember the 4 P’s: pets, plants, pipes, and people!

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL WEATHER: Though we start off the week with rain, sunshine will return in full once the cold front passes through, making for dry weather across Alabama for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50s at best, and we still have a First Alert for freezing conditions on Wednesday morning too with lows still in the upper 20s and low 30s. Models have been hinting at the possibility of rain around the Thanksgiving and Black Friday time frame, but there is still uncertainty on how much rain we could even see, and when it would even arrive. Right now, Thanksgiving looks to feature a partly sunny sky with temperatures seasonable in the 60s and 40s, but tentatively we have a First Alert for a chance of showers again as early as dinnertime Thanksgiving evening.

BLACK FRIDAY & BEYOND: Showers could begin as early as Thursday night and potentially stick around through Friday morning, so for now plan for the possibility of needing rain gear if you’re hitting any stores early for shopping. This next rain chance is due to another strong cold front moving across the Southeast that will usher in a secondary blast of cold air heading into next weekend-- a perfect excuse to stock up on some new winter clothes with the Black Friday deals! Temperatures will start off in the 40s on Friday and only get into the 50s. A First Alert for a few more freezing-- or at least frosty-- mornings for next weekend but at least accompanied with sunny and dry weather.

