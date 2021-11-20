FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday. A majority of the area will experience temperatures near or below freezing this morning but expect a quick warm up after sunrise.

Freezing temperatures are possible for most of Central Alabama Monday night into Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

We will continue to see a few clouds today as winds from the East/Southeast circulate around an area of high pressure off The Atlantic Coast. High temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday with some slightly cooler air wedging in from the east. The southeasterly wind flow will bring an increase in dew points as moisture rises leading to milder temperatures overnight with clouds increasing from the southeast through the evening. We could, however, still see some patches of frost particularly in Northeast Alabama.

A weak weather disturbance will approach from the northwest tomorrow and a cold front will move closer as well. With the moisture increase this may produce some rain areas in Northwest Alabama during the afternoon with better rain chances Sunday night. Again the trend toward increasing afternoon temperatures will continue ahead of the cold front tomorrow afternoon.

The front should moved through the region from Sunday night through Monday morning with some lingering rain chances in areas to the south and east through the morning. The rain will continue pushing south through the afternoon as colder, drier air rushes in behind the front.

A dome of high pressure Monday night will help suppress cloud growth and allow temperatures to cool quickly to the coldest level of the season by sunrise Tuesday morning, ranging from 23-30-degrees. The area of high pressure will control the weather across The Southeast from Tuesday through Thursday. We will likely see returning rain chances for Thanksgiving afternoon as an area of low pressure pushes east with rain chances lingering through Friday.

