FDA recommends COVID boosters for all adults

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults.

A CDC advisory committee agrees, but there is one more hurdle.

The FDA made the decision to expand booster shots to all adults after reviewing new data supporting the extra doses.

So far, a CDC panel has approved the distribution boosters.

Now we are awaiting the CDC Directors final approval.

This move means tens of millions of adults could have more protection against COVID before the end of the year.

Previously, only people 65 years or older, and adults who were at high risk of getting the disease were eligible.

The latest action from the FDA clears up some confusion over who is eligible.

Patients can mix and match their booster doses six months after their last dose, but those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are encouraged to get an additional shot now.

Advisors for the CDC met Friday to debate the new data and they could have a decision by this weekend.

“It absolutely will help. You know…the vaccine is the best tool that we have right now for combating this disease. It is clearly the thing that is most associated with keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people from dying. And so, enhancing that immune response by getting a booster dose is going to make it even less likely that people become severely ill or die from this disease,” said State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris.

Dr. Harris said it’s unclear at this time if more boosters will be needed in the future.

He also adds most of the vaccinations that are taking place right now in the state are from those who have completed their initial vaccine series.

