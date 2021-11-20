LawCall
Family of four, and dog, uninjured after Titusville house fire

(Live 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of 1st Street South in Titusville.

Chief Jackie Hicks confirms that a family of four, two adults and two children, and a dog, were at the residence at the time of the fire.

Everyone, including the dog, made it out safely.

Chief Hicks said one firefighter suffered a minor injury. At the time, there are no details on the cause of the fire.

