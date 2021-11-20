Atlanta Airport releases tweet, says there was no active shooter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The official Twitter page for the Atlanta Airport released a statement regarding the shots fired in the airport.

According to the tweet, there was not an active shooter, there was “an accidental discharge.”

The tweet proceeds to say no passengers or employees were in danger.

The airport is investigating the incident. There is no further information available.

