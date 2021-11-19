LawCall
Tuscaloosa awarded millions for University Boulevard road improvement project

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City leaders learned it will be getting millions of dollars from the federal government to make improvements to University Boulevard.

The US Department of Transportation awarded the city a grant for more than $17 million for University Boulevard Corridor improvements. Tuscaloosa will match around $10.5 million of the grant.

Improvements will mostly happen between two sections, Lurleen Wallace Blvd. North in downtown and Wallace Wade Avenue near the University of Alabama and between 25th Ave. E. and Crescent Ridge Road in Alberta.

This summer, part of University Boulevard was underwater on The Strip near UA’s campus because of flash flooding. The upgrades will include better storm drain capacity, advancements in security and safety measures among other improvements. “It’s huge from an infrastructure standpoint, water, sewer storm water. Certainly road, pedestrian access, fiber access. It’s a game changer,” Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC.

If environmental concerns don’t become a problem, work could begin in 2023.

