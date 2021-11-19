LawCall
TPD: Woman dies following shooting in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Officers confirmed a woman has died following a shooting at Hay Court Apartments.

Officers said the first call came in 4:08 p.m. Friday, November 19.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Hay Court is located off 21st Street in Tuscaloosa.


The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is at the scene.

