TPD: Woman dies following shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Officers confirmed a woman has died following a shooting at Hay Court Apartments.

Officers said the first call came in 4:08 p.m. Friday, November 19.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Hay Court is located off 21st Street in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is at the scene.

