Tough Enough

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeret Warren grew up in our state and followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, entering the military. After his service in The Marine Corps, he went to work as a welder, but there was a problem. He couldn’t find just the right pair of jeans, so he made a pair himself. That first pair of jeans led him to launch his own company, and today Bull Hide Denims are following another tradition begun by a man named Levi Strauss.

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

“Everybody that came after Levi Strauss basically learned from him. He set the mold, so to speak, for The American Jeans, and then everybody else just kind of tweaked it here and there. Essentially that’s what I did. I reverse engineered some jeans that I had been wearing for a long time and then I adjusted the parts that I didn’t like about them specifically into this pair that I’m wearing right now, and then I changed things here and there to make some other different cuts and different available options for people,” explains Jeret.

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

“I grew up wearing a specific Western brand. It’s a little bit harder finding jeans when you’re skinny and tall and you stay that way your whole life, basically,” Jeret adds with a laugh, “There were areas of those jeans that had too much material that I wasn’t there in them. Work I’m not afraid of. It’s failing I’m afraid of, and basically that’s where it happened. I realized I can do this. I got to do this. It took me about three years of failing over and over and over to get it right.”

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

And when he did, Bull Hide Denim fit in with a lot of folks. “A vast majority of them are in that Western Lifestyle, but there are guys who skateboard constantly, and they’ve got a pair of my britches, and that’s cool, I don’t care who has my britches. I truly don’t. I think it’s awesome that it can go to anybody. That’s The American Way.”

And the popularity of Bull Hide Denim is growing. “There’s some international owners of my product, which is extremely humbling. Whoever wants ‘em - I’ll build you a pair.”

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Jeret admits he never saw himself as a jean maker. “Marine Corps, Iraq deployments, welder, to now sewing denim. It’s quite a 180-degree turn as far as lifestyle choices, but it was born out of necessity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.