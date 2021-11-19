LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Birmingham

Authorities say the driver crossed over multiple lanes, onto the sidewalk and hit the man.
Authorities say the driver crossed over multiple lanes, onto the sidewalk and hit the man.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly hit and run.

An unidentified man was walking on a sidewalk Thursday around 5:35 p.m.. in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West when he was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say the driver crossed over multiple lanes, onto the sidewalk and hit the man. The driver left the scene, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
First Alert Weather 9p 11-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Big time temperature drop through the evening hours
Accidental Shooting investigation in Tarrant
2 brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant

Latest News

Chelsea teen killed in car crash
Caravan honoring Cameron Prince
Caravan honoring Cameron Prince
Chelsea teen killed in car wreck
Chelsea teen killed in car wreck
2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’