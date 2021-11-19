Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly hit and run.

An unidentified man was walking on a sidewalk Thursday around 5:35 p.m.. in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West when he was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say the driver crossed over multiple lanes, onto the sidewalk and hit the man. The driver left the scene, according to police.

