Officer’s arm broken during fight with suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering after his arm was broken while trying to arrest a man.

Police say the incident happened November 18 while the officer was performing a business check at the Circle K located at 1685 Montclair Road around 10 p.m.

Thomas Ward, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached the officer in an aggressive manner and pushed him, according to police.

A fight started when the officer tried to arrest Ward.

Back up officers arrived on the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

Ward was booked into the Birmingham City Jail.

