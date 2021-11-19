LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Officer’s arm broken during fight with suspect

Thomas Ward, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached the officer in an aggressive manner and...
Thomas Ward, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached the officer in an aggressive manner and pushed him, according to police.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering after his arm was broken while trying to arrest a man.

Police say the incident happened November 18 while the officer was performing a business check at the Circle K located at 1685 Montclair Road around 10 p.m.

Thomas Ward, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached the officer in an aggressive manner and pushed him, according to police.

A fight started when the officer tried to arrest Ward.

Back up officers arrived on the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

Ward was booked into the Birmingham City Jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
First Alert Weather 9p 11-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Big time temperature drop through the evening hours

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
Women’s Summit Q&A with Sarah Verser
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
Cell phone located in search for 2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.