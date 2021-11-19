MAWSS: Premature fetus arrived at Mobile sewage treatment facility from sewer line

MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We are learning new details about an unfortunate tragedy at a local sewage treatment plant.

A fetus discovered late Wednesday afternoon prompting a police response and an investigation. At this point, investigators say there appears to be no wrongdoing.

“I would definitely call this rare,” said Monica Allen, MAWSS Spokeswoman. “No one that I spoke with who has worked at the plant for a long time is aware of anything like this happening previously.”

A Mobile Area Water and Sewer System spokeswoman says a premature fetus was found on their property around 4 p.m. Wednesday. It all happened at the sewage treatment plant on Conception Street Road near Downtown Mobile.

“One of the contractors that is doing work on our plant, the wastewater plant, found a fetus on the screen for the sewer plant,” Allen said.

MAWSS says that screen where the fetus was found on Wednesday strains out larger items at the beginning of the sewage treatment process. The question now, how did the fetus get there.

“The public has no access to our sewer or water plants so we surmise it had to come through the sewer system to even get caught on that screen,” Allen said.

MAWSS says because the pre-mature fetus was found at the sewage treatment plant there is no way for them to pinpoint where it entered the system, but they want their customers to know this discovery will not affect their water.

“It came from the sewer system and there’s no reason for anyone to have any concern about it affecting anything in their lives,” Allen said.

There are a lot of questions about how a fetus could be found at sewage treatment plant. One explanation is there was some sort of miscarriage and the mother may not have even realized what happened.

MPD says the fetus has been turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

