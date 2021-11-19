LawCall
Jasper woman killed in crash in Walker County

Authorities with ALEA say a Jasper woman was killed in a single car crash on Friday.
Authorities with ALEA say a Jasper woman was killed in a single car crash on Friday.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say a Jasper woman was killed in a single car crash on Friday.

Authorities say that around 9:15 a.m., 48-year-old Jenny Self was injured when the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree. Self was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Investigators say this happened on Herman Road, about six miles north of Jasper.

Authorities with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

