Jasper woman killed in crash in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say a Jasper woman was killed in a single car crash on Friday.

Authorities say that around 9:15 a.m., 48-year-old Jenny Self was injured when the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree. Self was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Investigators say this happened on Herman Road, about six miles north of Jasper.

Authorities with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.