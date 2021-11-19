Holidays and mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The upcoming holidays may not be a happy time for many people especially because of the pandemic. There is free mental health counseling available for you through the Alabama Covid Response Unit.

People are grieving the loss of loved ones, and suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues related to the pandemic.

UAB doctor Matthew Macaluso said the holidays can appear to make the depression worse.

“Dealing with loss at this time can be difficult because not only do we have the anniversary of the loss, but we have the holidays going on and the holidays themselves can bring up a lot of memories and emotions,” Macaluso said.

The counseling services are free and confidential and available in-person for people in the Birmingham metro area or by telehealth.

